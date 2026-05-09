MP: 'Mango Jatra' Showcases Indore's Cultural Unity, Farmer Welfare​

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, May 9 (IANS) Indore's Mango Jatra, held at Malwa Utsav, showcased a vibrant celebration of taste, tradition and farmer empowerment, drawing large numbers of citizens to savour the famed Hapus mangoes from Devgad and Ratnagiri.​

Mohan Yadav, who attended the three-day fair organised by the Marathi Social Group at the Rural Haat Bazaar complex, described the event as a symbol of national integration and farmer welfare.​

To support the Lok Sanskriti Manch, he announced a financial grant of five lakh rupees.​

Folk dancers extended a traditional welcome to him, while stalls showcasing handicrafts, artworks and regional cuisines added to the festive charm.​

He interacted with mango growers, inspected stalls and praised their dedication in bringing the country's most prestigious mangoes to the heart of Malwa.​

Yadav emphasised that such fairs connect farmers directly with consumers, ensuring fair prices and fresh produce.​

He announced incentives of 11,000 rupees each for 24 mango growers, acknowledging their long-standing participation in the festival.​

The Mango Jatra, with its stalls of mango-based delicacies, handicrafts and Khadi products, has become a unique marketplace where culture, commerce and community converge, enriching Indore's identity as a city of diversity and tradition.​

At the Silver Jubilee edition of the event organised by Lok Sanskriti Manch, he praised artists from across India who, through their performances, were weaving the nation's cultural diversity into a single thread of unity.​

He described the atmosphere created by folk dances such as Bhangra, Garba and Badhai as so enchanting that it felt as though heaven itself had descended upon earth.​

He remarked that the arrival of these prestigious mangoes in the city of Mother Ahilya symbolises national integration.​

The Mango Jatra drew large crowds eager to savour mango-based delicacies such as ice creams, shakes, chutneys and jams, alongside stalls offering Khadi garments and handcrafted products.​

The event was attended by prominent leaders, including former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Members of Parliament, ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly and senior officials.​

Both Malwa Utsav and Mango Jatra reflected Indore's cultural richness while reinforcing the government's commitment to farmers and artisans.​