MP: 'Mango Jatra' Showcases Indore's Cultural Unity, Farmer Welfare
Mohan Yadav, who attended the three-day fair organised by the Marathi Social Group at the Rural Haat Bazaar complex, described the event as a symbol of national integration and farmer welfare.
To support the Lok Sanskriti Manch, he announced a financial grant of five lakh rupees.
Folk dancers extended a traditional welcome to him, while stalls showcasing handicrafts, artworks and regional cuisines added to the festive charm.
He interacted with mango growers, inspected stalls and praised their dedication in bringing the country's most prestigious mangoes to the heart of Malwa.
Yadav emphasised that such fairs connect farmers directly with consumers, ensuring fair prices and fresh produce.
He announced incentives of 11,000 rupees each for 24 mango growers, acknowledging their long-standing participation in the festival.
The Mango Jatra, with its stalls of mango-based delicacies, handicrafts and Khadi products, has become a unique marketplace where culture, commerce and community converge, enriching Indore's identity as a city of diversity and tradition.
At the Silver Jubilee edition of the event organised by Lok Sanskriti Manch, he praised artists from across India who, through their performances, were weaving the nation's cultural diversity into a single thread of unity.
He described the atmosphere created by folk dances such as Bhangra, Garba and Badhai as so enchanting that it felt as though heaven itself had descended upon earth.
He remarked that the arrival of these prestigious mangoes in the city of Mother Ahilya symbolises national integration.
The Mango Jatra drew large crowds eager to savour mango-based delicacies such as ice creams, shakes, chutneys and jams, alongside stalls offering Khadi garments and handcrafted products.
The event was attended by prominent leaders, including former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Members of Parliament, ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly and senior officials.
Both Malwa Utsav and Mango Jatra reflected Indore's cultural richness while reinforcing the government's commitment to farmers and artisans.
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