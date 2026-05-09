War Update: 51 Frontline Clashes Since Dawn, Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Sectors See Fiercest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian Defense Forces positions 51 times since the beginning of the day, concentrating their main efforts on the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors. The enemy has also been shelling border areas.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, providing operational information as of 16:00 on Saturday, May 9, Ukrinform reports.

Since the start of the day, the total number of enemy attacks has reached 51.

“The enemy is shelling border areas. Today in the Sumy region, the areas of the settlements of Rohizne, Volfyne, Korenok, Atynske, Ulanove, and Kucherivka were affected,” the report said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 10 strikes on settlements and Ukrainian defense positions. Two assault actions were recorded.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attempted seven times to improve their position near Prylipka, Izbytske, Starytsia, Ternova, Petro-Ivanivka, and Synelnykove. Two of these attempts are still ongoing.

Ukrainian Nationalbreaks through Russian defense line near Vovchansk

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked four times toward Lyman, Zarichne, Yampil, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, no active offensive actions were recorded.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked once toward Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out seven assaults toward the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have attempted 17 times to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions toward the settlements of Bilytske, Nikanorivka, Dorozhnie, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Vasylivka, Molodetske, and Novomykolaivka. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, no assault actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Huliaipole sector, there were 13 attacks toward Ukrainian defensive positions near Nove Zaporizhzhia, Rybne, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Sviatopetrivka, Huliaipilske, and Chervone.

Russian 90th Tank Division spotted in Pokrovsk

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

No significant changes in the situation have been observed in other sectors of the front. Attempts by the enemy to advance are not being recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, there were 245 combat clashes between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the frontline on May 8.