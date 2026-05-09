'There Was No Hesitation Or Resistance': Sudharsan Credits Fearless Approach After 118-Run Stand With Gill

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) Opener Sai Sudharsan said Gujarat Titans' aggressive mindset in the powerplay and his strong understanding with captain Shubman Gill played a key role in setting up the side's massive first-innings total against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 on Saturday.

Sudharsan struck a fluent 55 off 36 deliveries while sharing a commanding 118-run opening partnership with Gill as Gujarat Titans posted an imposing 229/4 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Reflecting on the batting conditions, Sudharsan said the pitch was excellent for strokeplay initially before becoming slower as the innings progressed.

“At the start, the wicket was really good, but once the ball got rough, I think it started to turn a bit and it was a bit slow actually,” Sudharsan said after the innings.

The left-handed opener also revealed Gujarat Titans had identified the importance of capitalising on the new ball against Rajasthan's pace attack, including the threat posed by Jofra Archer.

“It's always a great challenge playing against Jofra, but we had it in our mind, if an over started really well for us, we went for the over and it happened very well in the powerplay,” he said.

Archer endured a difficult opening spell as Gujarat Titans raced to 82/0 in six overs, their joint-highest powerplay total in IPL history. Sudharsan was particularly severe on anything loose, striking six fours and two sixes during his innings.

Despite the strong start, Sudharsan acknowledged that the surface became more demanding for strokeplay against slower deliveries and spin as the innings progressed.

“No, I think the team will be planning for that, but there'll be a lot of slower ones, a lot of cutters. If we look to spin the ball well, I think it's not so easy to hit on this wicket,” he explained while speaking about the bowling approach Gujarat Titans could adopt in the chase.

Sudharsan and Gill maintained an attacking approach throughout their partnership, regularly taking on the bowlers without allowing Rajasthan Royals to settle into defensive lines.

“We were very free, to be honest. Me and Shubman, we were going after the bowlers. There was no hesitation or resistance when we went on to bat,” Sudharsan said.

“We had a very good powerplay. We should have had a very good middle overs. I think I lost my wicket at the right time for the RR team. We could have had maybe a bigger partnership,” he added.

The opener also spoke highly of his understanding with Gill, with the pair continuing one of the most productive opening combinations in the IPL.

“I think we share a very good partnership with each other, a very good relationship. And I feel I look up to a lot of things from Shubman,” Sudharsan said.

“And it's always a validation when I, you know, after a boundary or after an over, when we talk about something, it becomes actually a validation and it's helpful for me to go in the same direction,” he added.

Gill went on to score a blistering 84 off 44 balls, while late cameos from Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia helped Gujarat Titans finish with a daunting total of 229/4.