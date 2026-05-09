Preserving TN's Democratic Traditions, Says IUML Chief On Extending Support To TVK-Led Vijay To Form Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 9 (IANS) After extending support to Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) President K.M. Kader Mohideen emphasised that all parties should extend support "only for government formation" in Tamil Nadu and to preserve the state's "democratic traditions".

Speaking to IANS, Mohideen said: "Parties in alliance with the DMK were approached by the TVK."

However, he remarked that he had expected the DMK-led alliance to secure a majority.

"But the electorate has chosen the Vijay-led TVK with a large majority," he said.

The IUML President added: "Following the interest shown by our partners in the DMK alliance, we also extended our support to Vijay to form the government."

"DMK leader M.K. Stalin is leading the Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu. The parties that were part of the Secular Progressive Alliance have taken a decision to extend support to the new party. Therefore, we have also explained the situation to Stalin and other leaders," he said.

Moreover, Mohideen clarified thar extending support to form the government is a need and necessity for the time being because Tamil Nadu needs the formation of a government.

"Otherwise, it may lead to President's rule, confusion and trouble in the state. Therefore, in order to preserve the democratic traditions of Tamil Nadu, it is the duty of every political party to extend support for the formation of the government," he said.

The IUML President clarified that support must be extended "not to the party that forms the government but the formation of the government".

Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has also extended its support to TVK.

Speaking to reporters, VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan said: "After high-level committee discussions, we have decided to extend our support to TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu."

Thirumavalavan emphasised that just like the support extended by CPI and CPI-M on Friday, "VCK has extended unconditional support to TVK without any participation in the Ministry or any other terms and conditions."

With IUML and VCK now formally extending support, TVK is understood to have secured the support of 120 legislators, clearing the path for Vijay to approach the Governor Rajendra Arlekar with a claim to form the government.