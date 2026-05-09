Al-Falah University's Chairman Siddiqui Sent To 3-Day Custody Of Delhi Police's Special Cell​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) A Delhi court on Saturday sent Al-Falah University's chairman, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, to three days' custody of the anti-terror Special Cell of Delhi Police after he was formally arrested in connection with a case related to the November 10, 2025, car blast near Red Fort.​

The Saket court accepted the police request seeking permission to interrogate Siddiqui in custody and confront him with evidence related to a terror module of doctors that was active on the Al-Falah University campus in Faridabad, Haryana, ahead of the fatal explosion.​

Just before the arrest by the Special Cell, Siddiqui was in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case and illegal acquisition of Rs 45 crore land.​

Hind.​ Investigators suspected that the 76-acre campus in Dhouj was used for meetings and potentially storing explosives.​ Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 39.45 crore belonging to Al-Falah Charitable Trust and Siddiqui.​ "The properties attached by the ED's High Intensity Unit's Headquarters Office, include residential premises of Siddiqui situated in Jamia Nagar at Delhi's Okhla, agriculture land at Dhauj village in Faridabad adjacent to the Al-Falah University Campus, demat holdings, bank balances and fixed deposits, of Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and Al-Falah Charitable Trust," the official said in a statement.​ The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation against Siddiqui emanated from three cheating and forgery FIRs registered by the Delhi Police.​ "These are FIRs dated November 13, 2025, second FIR dated November 13, 2025, by Delhi Police's Crime Branch, and the third FIR dated January 10, 2026, by Palam Police Station in South West Delhi," the statement said.​ All FIRs invoke offences of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and related provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which constitute Scheduled Offences under the PMLA, 2002.​ "The FIRs alleged that Al-Falah University, promoted by the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, falsely projected expired NAAC 'A' grade accreditations as valid and also claimed non-existent UGC Section 12B recognition," the ED said.​

Earlier, the blast's Investigation, led by an SIT with NIA involvement, had linked doctors associated with Al-Falah to a larger terror network, allegedly connecting Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat