SI Recruitment-2021 Cancellation RLP's Major Victory: MP Beniwal ​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) Hanuman Beniwal, National President of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and Member of Parliament from Nagaur, termed the cancellation of the SI Recruitment-2021 examination and the announcement of fresh recruitment by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and the Rajasthan government as a“major victory” for the movement spearheaded by the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.​

He also demanded that investigations into paper leak cases be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation to ensure action against the alleged masterminds behind the scams.​

Beniwal, addressing a press conference in Jaipur on Saturday, launched a sharp attack on the Rajasthan government, raising issues of paper leaks, corruption, rising crime, and the deteriorating condition of governance in the state.​

He alleged that several Congress leaders were involved in the paper leak scandal and claimed that those responsible for“destroying the future of the youth” during the previous government were now openly challenging the current administration.​

He asserted that only a Central Bureau of Investigation probe could expose the real masterminds behind the scam.​

Targeting the functioning of the present administration, Beniwal claimed that the Chief Minister lacked effective control over his own departments and alleged that corruption had become deeply institutionalised within government offices.​

He further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party had appointed officials to influential posts who, during the previous Congress government, were allegedly involved in tapping the phones of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and facilitating raids on their residences.​

According to him, this reflected a“covert understanding” between sections of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress leadership.​

Referring to the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam, Beniwal said that while a former Water Supply Minister had been arrested, several officials, contractors, and political figures linked to the case were still roaming free.​

He demanded immediate action against all those involved.​

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader also accused the Special Operations Group of shielding certain accused individuals in the SI recruitment scam despite evidence having surfaced publicly.​

Beniwal also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party over religious and social issues, alleging that while the party seeks votes in the name of Sanatan and Hindutva, it has ignored the ongoing agitation by saints at Bhairana Dham.​

He claimed that the sentiments of saints were being neglected and cited the example of a saint in Bharatpur who allegedly committed self-immolation in an attempt to protect local hills.​

Beniwal stated that he had consistently supported major public movements, including the Jat reservation agitation, the Gurjar reservation movement, and the farmers' protests.​

He said the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party had actively campaigned“from the streets to the Assembly” for the cancellation of the SI recruitment process.​

Criticising the Agniveer Scheme, he alleged that the policy had weakened the morale of both the youth and the armed forces.​

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of misleading farmers with promises to double their incomes.​

Predicting a“major political upheaval” in the 2028 elections, Beniwal said its early signs would become visible during the upcoming Panchayati Raj and local body polls.​

Youth activists who had been demanding the cancellation of the 2021 SI recruitment process felicitated Hanuman Beniwal during the event.​

Addressing them, Beniwal said the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party would continue to fight for the interests of the youth.