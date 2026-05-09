Germany's Aviation Sector Faces Turbulence Amid Fuel Price Surge

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

German airport operators are expressing growing concern over the ongoing jet fuel crisis, warning that rising kerosene prices could lead to major disruptions across the country's aviation sector, AzerNEWS reports, citing Die Welt.

Ralph Beisel, Director General of the German Airports Association, said that under the worst-case scenario some airports could face a decline of up to 10 percent in traffic, while the broader crisis could affect as many as 20 million passengers nationwide.

"We are particularly concerned about flight cancellations among low-cost airlines and routes that are considered less important from a tourism perspective," Beisel stated.

According to him, some destinations may lose air connections entirely, while others could see reduced flight frequencies and significantly higher ticket prices.

Beisel warned that airlines may be forced to cancel flights sooner than expected because of soaring fuel costs.

"For the past two months, kerosene prices have been twice as high as they were before the war. We do not expect normalization in the coming months," he noted.

He also added that even if fuel supplies remain available, many airlines would still struggle to operate flights profitably under current pricing conditions.

Ongoing geopolitical instability, including tensions in the Middle East and disruptions to global energy markets, continues to impact fuel supply chains and transportation costs worldwide.

Several airlines across Europe have already adjusted schedules or reduced capacity in response to rising operational expenses.