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Gladiators Lift Their Maiden PHL 2026 Trophy As Payments Heroes League Concludes In Bhubaneswar
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bhubaneswar, Odisha, May 2026: Payments Heroes League (PHL) 2026, India's premier corporate cricket tournament for the payments, fintech, and BFSI ecosystems, concluded on a high note with a closing ceremony and grand finale after seven days of cricketing action, camaraderie, and entertainment, with Gladiators creating history by lifting the PHL Trophy for the very first time.
The week-long tournament witnessed several closely contested matches, keeping the excitement alive among players and audiences throughout the event. Getting inspired with the latest win of our Indian women cricket team in World Cup, The tournament commenced with an energetic Women's League match, setting the tone for an action-packed season. Team Finix emerged victorious in the Women's League category with an impressive performance. iServeU giving the similar space to their women employees to showcase their talent.
The much-anticipated grand finale was played between Gladiators and defending champions Nimurai. The tournament also witnessed stellar performances from former Ranji players, whose experience and leadership significantly contributed to the competitive spirit and quality of the matches throughout the season. Former Ranji cricketer Payash Ranjan once again showcased his excellence on the field and was awarded the Purple Cap Award for emerging as the tournament's highest wicket-taker. He was also honoured with the Best Bowler of the Tournament award.
Speaking on the victory, the franchise owner of Gladiators Mr. Abinash Nanda, CBO- iServeU said, "Winning the PHL 2026 trophy for the very first time is a proud and emotional moment for our entire team. The tournament was highly competitive, and every match pushed us to perform better. This victory is the result of hard work, dedication, and team spirit of every player."
The franchise owner of Nimurai Mr. Sanjib Parida added, "PHL 2026 has been a wonderful platform showcasing competitive cricket, sportsmanship, and camaraderie. It was great to be part of such an exciting season, and we congratulate Gladiators on their remarkable performance in the finals also thanks to all Ranji players to level up the game it was indeed a great experience."
The Orange Cap Award for impactful batting performance was awarded to Arindam Chakroborty, while Natraj Behera, the ex-Ranji player, lit up the tournament with a stunning 147 in the final, and was recognised as the Best Batsman of the Tournament for his exceptional batting performances throughout the league.
Dev Kalyan Sahani was awarded the prestigious Man of the Series title for his consistent and outstanding contribution across the tournament.
The closing ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Rahul Singh, Country Head - Private Baking - IDFC bank, who congratulated all participating teams and applauded the platform for promoting sportsmanship, wellness, and collaboration within the corporate ecosystem.
Beyond the cricket, PHL 2026 also served as a powerful networking arena for the payments and BFSI industry. With senior executives and decision-makers from leading banks and fintech companies present across the seven days, the league provided a natural and engaging environment for meaningful connections - bridging the gap between financial institutions and technology innovators in a setting that went well beyond the boardroom.
PHL 2026 was made possible by the generous support of its sponsors, who joined as valued partners in bringing this vision to life. The tournament was supported by leading industry players including Axis Bank (Title Sponsor), IDFC First Bank, Union Bank, DCB Bank, Trendit, Eshopbox, Zenisk, Lyra, Morefun, mPurse, Livlong, Vodafone, Campa Cola, and Decathlon. Their participation and presence at the event reflected the growing recognition of PHL as a premier platform for brand visibility and community engagement within the ecosystem.
In recognition of their valuable contribution to the tournament, participating Ranji players were felicitated during the ceremony as Decathlon PHL Heroes. Umpires were also honoured by Aaonxt for their dedication and support throughout the tournament.
The closing ceremony beautifully celebrated cricket, entertainment, teamwork, and community participation, making this edition of Payments Heroes League a memorable and grand success.
About Payments Heroes League
Payments Heroes League is India's leading corporate cricket platform built exclusively for the Payments, Fintech, and BFSI ecosystem. More than just a tournament, it is a high-impact, 7-day sporting experience that seamlessly blends competition, content, and community. Bringing together elite Ex-Ranji players, corporate professionals, and passionate fans, the league creates a dynamic and electrifying environment. Inspired by the IPL, PHL goes beyond cricket to deliver unmatched brand-building opportunities at scale.
The week-long tournament witnessed several closely contested matches, keeping the excitement alive among players and audiences throughout the event. Getting inspired with the latest win of our Indian women cricket team in World Cup, The tournament commenced with an energetic Women's League match, setting the tone for an action-packed season. Team Finix emerged victorious in the Women's League category with an impressive performance. iServeU giving the similar space to their women employees to showcase their talent.
The much-anticipated grand finale was played between Gladiators and defending champions Nimurai. The tournament also witnessed stellar performances from former Ranji players, whose experience and leadership significantly contributed to the competitive spirit and quality of the matches throughout the season. Former Ranji cricketer Payash Ranjan once again showcased his excellence on the field and was awarded the Purple Cap Award for emerging as the tournament's highest wicket-taker. He was also honoured with the Best Bowler of the Tournament award.
Speaking on the victory, the franchise owner of Gladiators Mr. Abinash Nanda, CBO- iServeU said, "Winning the PHL 2026 trophy for the very first time is a proud and emotional moment for our entire team. The tournament was highly competitive, and every match pushed us to perform better. This victory is the result of hard work, dedication, and team spirit of every player."
The franchise owner of Nimurai Mr. Sanjib Parida added, "PHL 2026 has been a wonderful platform showcasing competitive cricket, sportsmanship, and camaraderie. It was great to be part of such an exciting season, and we congratulate Gladiators on their remarkable performance in the finals also thanks to all Ranji players to level up the game it was indeed a great experience."
The Orange Cap Award for impactful batting performance was awarded to Arindam Chakroborty, while Natraj Behera, the ex-Ranji player, lit up the tournament with a stunning 147 in the final, and was recognised as the Best Batsman of the Tournament for his exceptional batting performances throughout the league.
Dev Kalyan Sahani was awarded the prestigious Man of the Series title for his consistent and outstanding contribution across the tournament.
The closing ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Rahul Singh, Country Head - Private Baking - IDFC bank, who congratulated all participating teams and applauded the platform for promoting sportsmanship, wellness, and collaboration within the corporate ecosystem.
Beyond the cricket, PHL 2026 also served as a powerful networking arena for the payments and BFSI industry. With senior executives and decision-makers from leading banks and fintech companies present across the seven days, the league provided a natural and engaging environment for meaningful connections - bridging the gap between financial institutions and technology innovators in a setting that went well beyond the boardroom.
PHL 2026 was made possible by the generous support of its sponsors, who joined as valued partners in bringing this vision to life. The tournament was supported by leading industry players including Axis Bank (Title Sponsor), IDFC First Bank, Union Bank, DCB Bank, Trendit, Eshopbox, Zenisk, Lyra, Morefun, mPurse, Livlong, Vodafone, Campa Cola, and Decathlon. Their participation and presence at the event reflected the growing recognition of PHL as a premier platform for brand visibility and community engagement within the ecosystem.
In recognition of their valuable contribution to the tournament, participating Ranji players were felicitated during the ceremony as Decathlon PHL Heroes. Umpires were also honoured by Aaonxt for their dedication and support throughout the tournament.
The closing ceremony beautifully celebrated cricket, entertainment, teamwork, and community participation, making this edition of Payments Heroes League a memorable and grand success.
About Payments Heroes League
Payments Heroes League is India's leading corporate cricket platform built exclusively for the Payments, Fintech, and BFSI ecosystem. More than just a tournament, it is a high-impact, 7-day sporting experience that seamlessly blends competition, content, and community. Bringing together elite Ex-Ranji players, corporate professionals, and passionate fans, the league creates a dynamic and electrifying environment. Inspired by the IPL, PHL goes beyond cricket to deliver unmatched brand-building opportunities at scale.
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