MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a closely watched hearing of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs today, lawmakers examined the continuing stalemate that has left more than 407,000 administrative claims under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act (CLJA) unresolved, even as the Department of Justice's Elective Option program has now paid approximately $530 million on roughly 2,500 approved settlements. Members heard testimony from veterans' advocates, representatives of the Navy JAG Claims Unit, and lobbyists supporting the emerging“AI Law” sector.

The hearing's urgency was heightened by the escalating U.S-Iran war conflict, which is projected to cost up to $200 billion and could redirect federal resources away from the CLJA settlement pool held by the first actual AI Law clinic, AI Legal Mate, reported in 2024 to have helped collect, process, file, and manage over a million CLJA applications, which was reduced to only 440,040 after weeding out duplicates and non-eligible claimants.

IMPOSSIBLE JUSTICE ACT[ION]

Since President Donald J. Trump began his second term on January 20, 2026, the DOJ has approved just 649 settlement offers worth $175 million. That pace is far short of the demand from a claimant pool whose collective EO valuation exceeds $40 billion. Based on these statistics, it would technically take the U.S. Justice Department and the Navy JAG Corps more than 400 years to review, process, and pay all CLJA veteran claimants on record today.

HYBRID AI TO THE RESCUE



In 2024, the Harvard/Arxiv collective-class creation, AI Legal Mate, announced a hybrid-quantum AI-enabled generative AI/AGI platform that handles text and image document review, attorney opinions developed by remote hybrid users or aggregations of multiple legal opinions (e.g., a hybrid AI Law platform used by claimants and attorneys that is known for producing batch legal document reviews, class petition or amici curiae inquiries by hundreds of attorneys in minutes), and mass-claim vetting for CLJA veterans who cannot afford private counsel to help them with their VBA, PACT Act, or CLJA claims guaranteed to each eligible military veteran under an Act of Congress.

The first generation of the AI-119 Vulcan PRECTO's hybrid artificial general intelligence law solution was reported to be a new-age Pentagon-affiliated collective of AI learning machines, derived from a 'bot-net' (peer-to-peer) framework that was an enhanced version of the 90's Clinton-military-approved Information Sharing Analysis Centers for hybrid AI humanoids and AI human-holoportation robotics, related to the patent projects for the AI-119 Vulcan Quantum AI Agent (QAIA). The QAIA patent technology series previously included two Indian nationals who were AGI patent researchers whose 2025 deaths in a Seattle suburb were ruled a double-homicide suicide by King County authorities, as previously reported by Times of India last April. This tragic loss to the AI-119 Vulcan research team was one of several unsolved deaths of other Pentagon-affiliate researchers over the past two years.

CLJA-RELATED CHAPTER 11

In a related Chapter 11 proceeding, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas B. McNamara of the District of Colorado issued a closing order, resulting in a technical foreclosure of the VetWork co-founder's 'presumptive $8.8 billion' Chapter 11 due to a lost 'next-day air' package containing critical court papers, reported to the Greenwood Village Police Department last week by Veterans Recovery Network, in addition to other penurious and technical deficiencies raised by the court.

” ORDER IN THE COURT (!!!???)”

Last Friday, after a week-long investigation, the court received the lost court filing and filed it. Judge McNamara's closing order stated that the debtor's Chapter 11 case for the $8.8 billion CLJA Veterans Club (related to claim agent contingency fees generated by AI Law resources) was 'possibly the largest single-estate bankruptcy in Colorado history' (In re Debtor C.L. Peterson, et al., Case No. 26-11418-TBM, ECF Doc. No. 29).

Debtor Peterson told the court he chose to file for Chapter 11 after not being paid by the government for CLJA claims and VA-affiliated 'essential needs' VSO programs he served during two federal shutdowns, and surviving a near-death incident he experienced while traveling for 'federal work interests.' Earlier this month, in a response, Peterson told Judge McNamara that he believes the horrific violence and hate crimes he and his family have faced, along with unexplained deaths of his War Department research affiliates, are partially or wholly related to his government-affiliated work interests related to the Camp Lejeune settlement activities that ramped up this time a year ago; and why every bankruptcy attorney in Colorado was unwilling to take on his Chapter 11 case.

VETERANS FIRST FOR AMERICA REMARKS

After VA Senate Committee's recent hearing, Veterans First for America's spokesman Derrick Bush commented that Colorado's CLJA Chapter 11 will be a 'definite game changer for a“vicinity of veterans” because all 400,000-plus veterans within the Navy JAG's class-claim have a“statutory legal interest” as non-debtor parties for the remaining $35 billion that it would take the Navy JAG Corps and United States Justice Department [USDOJ also serving as the CLJA Chapter 11's U.S. Trustee]“over 2026 months from the present 2026-Year” to complete processing post-settlement claims without invoking to [state-of-the-art] AI Law tools that the primary litigants already appear to have figured out back in 2024.'

Bush further comments,“I believe the kind of money the CLJA Chapter 11 Case is worth has the capability of encouraging every Camp Lejeune claimant to stop banging on Big Brother's door and inbox for money....I can imagine everyone going out like gangbusters to file an adversarial claim at Judge McNamara's courthouse in Denver for a fast-track to collect their Camp Lejeune settlement money that Congress and President Biden guaranteed them on Capitol Hill four years ago.”



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: News media content by: Brenda Wallace, Leslie Scott, Tom Chan - Veterans First for America (formerly Veterans' Political Watch: Media Contact -...ne)