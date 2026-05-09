Defence Mos Sanjay Seth Inaugurates Global Ophthalmology Research Meet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Saturday inaugurated India's first International Ophthalmology Research Conference co-hosted by the Department of Ophthalmology at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi, an official said.

The two-day event has brought together nearly 200 renowned ophthalmologists from across the country alongside the finest military eye specialists to promote meaningful civil-military cooperation in ophthalmology.

The conference, scheduled to conclude on Sunday, is being organised by the Department in collaboration with the All-India Ophthalmological Society at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment, an official statement said.

This event, named All-India Ophthalmological Society - Armed Forces Ophthalmology Update (AIOS-AFOU 2026), will also see the three Service Chiefs and the Defence Secretary in attendance, underscoring the national importance and tri-service character of the event.

The event marks a historic first for the Armed Forces Medical Services, bringing together military ophthalmologists and eminent civilian experts on a common academic platform dedicated to cutting-edge ophthalmic research, innovation and clinical excellence.

Addressing the gathering, Seth addressed the efforts of the Armed Forces Medical Services, the Army Medical Corps and the All-India Ophthalmological Society for their unwavering commitment and selfless service towards the nation.

Emphasising the spirit of 'Nar Seva Narayan Seva', he highlighted the role of doctors and healthcare professionals in nation-building and humanitarian service.

The two-day event will comprehensively cover ophthalmology, including the latest advances across all major subspecialties. More than 100 distinguished faculty drawn from AIIMS, New Delhi; PGI, Chandigarh; LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad; Sankara Netralaya, Chennai; Aravind Eye Care System, among other institutes, will attend the conference.

Two internationally acclaimed ophthalmologists -- Chair and Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Nottingham, UK, Professor Harminder Singh Dua and Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist and Clinician Researcher at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Singapore, Dr Colin Siang Hui Tan – are also attending the conference.

Dua is renowned worldwide for his pioneering research in chemical ocular injuries and his landmark discovery of Dua's Layer, a paradigm-shifting contribution to corneal anatomy.

Dr Colin Siang Hui Tan heads the Fundus Image Reading Centre at the National Healthcare Group Eye Institute and is renowned for his expertise in retinal imaging, diabetic retinopathy, and AI-driven ophthalmic diagnostics, the statement said.

During the event, Seth also felicitated Professor Dua and Dr Colin Siang Hui Tan.

In her address, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services, Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, highlighted the pivotal role of research and academic collaboration in elevating the standards of military medicine and expressed confidence that AIOS-AFOU 2026 would set a new benchmark for ophthalmology conferences in the country.