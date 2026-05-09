CPI(M) Criticises TN Guv, Rejects Speculation On DMK-AIADMK Alliance

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 9 (IANS) Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary M.A. Baby on Saturday dismissed as“mere rumours” that the DMK and the AIADMK were considering joining hands to form the next government in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Baby asserted that the mandate delivered by the people in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections was clearly in favour of the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single-largest party in the 234-member Assembly.

He said the election verdict was a clear rejection of both the ruling DMK and the Opposition AIADMK, and added that democratic conventions required the Governor to first invite the single-largest party to form the government.

“The people have given a decisive verdict in favour of change. TVK has emerged as the single-largest party, though it remains 11 seats short of the majority mark. The mandate is clearly against both the DMK government and the AIADMK opposition,” Baby said.

The CPI(M) leader accused Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of acting contrary to established democratic practices by delaying an invitation to TVK to stake a claim to form the government.

Referring to past political precedents, Baby said Governors and Presidents had earlier invited parties lacking an outright majority to form governments and prove their strength on the floor of the House.

“In the 1990s, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was invited to form the government even without having the required numbers at that stage. Constitutional conventions are clear on this matter,” he said.

Baby further alleged that there were attempts by the Union government to influence the political developments in Tamil Nadu and alter the people's verdict through backdoor political manoeuvres.

He claimed reports were emerging about efforts to manipulate the post-poll situation in order to install a BJP-backed government in the state despite the electoral outcome.

The remarks have come at a time when intense negotiations and political consultations are underway in Tamil Nadu, with several parties weighing their options on extending support to TVK