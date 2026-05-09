CNN Says Mojtaba Khamenei Playing Key Role In Iran Decisions

Mojtaba Khamenei is playing a central role in shaping Iran's negotiations with the United States and decisions related to war and peace, CNN reported on Saturday, citing U.S. intelligence sources.

The report said the precise level of authority held by Mojtaba Khamenei within Iran's fractured political structure remains unclear as tensions with Washington continue.

According to CNN, U.S. intelligence agencies have so far failed to identify his location, while sources suggested he has been partially distanced from routine decision-making and remains only intermittently accessible.

One source told the network there was no clear evidence that Mojtaba Khamenei regularly issues directives, but also no indication that he is excluded from major strategic decisions.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said this week he held a lengthy meeting with Mojtaba Khamenei, lasting around two and a half hours.

Earlier reports by Al Jazeera also suggested that Mojtaba Khamenei has been directly supervising Iran's negotiations and wartime strategy during the current crisis.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has long been viewed by analysts and diplomats as an influential figure within Iran's political and security establishment, despite holding no formal senior government position.

Speculation about his growing influence has intensified amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, internal divisions within Iran's leadership and ongoing negotiations aimed at preventing wider regional conflict.