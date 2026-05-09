West Bengal Has Accepted BJP: Manipur CM On Suvendu Adhikari's Win

Congratulating Suvendu Adhikari and his entire cabinet, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said that West Bengal has "accepted the BJP." His comments came after Adhikari today took oath as Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, marking an end to 15 years of TMC rule. Five BJP leaders, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, also took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet. "West Bengal has accepted the BJP," he told ANI.

Similarly, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai credited the BJP leadership for the outcome. "For the first time, a BJP government has been formed in the state with the efforts of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, workers of the party," CM Sai told ANI.

High-Profile Swearing-In Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan attended the swearing-in ceremony. Various Chief Ministers, including Manik Saha (Tripura), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Rekha Gupta (Delhi), Pushkar Dhami (Uttarakhand), and several other leaders were also present. Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Prime Minister also met the families of slain BJP workers Debasish Mondal, Soumitra Ghoshal and Ananda Paul.

BJP's Historic Win Ends TMC's 15-Year Rule

Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders.

The BJP secured a historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. The TMC secured 80 seats in the elections.

Adhikari had defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram Assembly seat.

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