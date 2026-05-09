Raj CM Attends Suvendu Adhikari's Oath Ceremony In Kolkata, Says 'Double Engine' Govt Would Work For Bengal's Development

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday attended the swearing-in ceremony of the West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Suvendu Adhikari on taking oath as the West Bengal Chief Minister, along with other legislators who assumed Ministerial responsibilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajasthan Chief Minister Sharma said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "Double Engine" government would work with unwavering commitment towards the holistic development of West Bengal.

In a post on social media platform X, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to @SuvenduWB Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, and to all the Ministers who have taken oath of office. This historic mandate given by the people of West Bengal is a strong expression of development, good governance, national interest, and public trust. I am confident that under the visionary guidance of respected Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji and your experienced leadership, West Bengal will achieve new milestones of progress, prosperity, and cultural glory while realising the vision of 'Sonar Bangla'."

During the West Bengal Assembly elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Sharma held continuous interactions with members of the Marwari community and various social organisations across six Assembly constituencies, including Siliguri, Howrah North, and Barrackpore.

In the Assembly constituencies where the Rajasthan Chief Minister carried out outreach programmes, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received enhanced public support and registered encouraging electoral performance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, members of the Union Cabinet, as well as Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Ministers, and public representatives from various states were also present on the occasion.