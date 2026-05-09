Himachal: Floriculturist Baweja Assumes Charge As Nauni University V-C​

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, May 9 (IANS) Eminent floriculturist Harminder Singh Baweja on Saturday assumed charge as Vice-Chancellor of Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF) in Nauni in Solan district.​

With more than 36 years of experience in academics, research, administration and extension, Baweja has held several important leadership positions, including Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board, Director of Horticulture, Himachal Pradesh, and Director of Horticulture, Uttarakhand.​

He has also served as a Professor and Head of the Department of Floriculture at the university.​

An accomplished academician and administrator, Baweja has guided several postgraduate and Doctor of Philosophy students, published numerous research papers and books, and contributed extensively towards curriculum modernisation and skill development initiatives.​

He has also represented India at Food and Agriculture Organization conferences and participated in international exposure visits in Europe and the United Arab Emirates.​

Baweja has made significant contributions towards strengthening horticulture infrastructure, agricultural marketing, and policy implementation.​

During his tenure, he mobilised nearly Rs 150 crore under World Bank-funded projects for agricultural marketing infrastructure and managed projects worth over Rs 8,500 crore in Uttarakhand.​

He has received several honours, including the Prime Minister Award (2017) for e-NAM implementation and the Asia Pacific Excellence Award.​

His vision is to transform the university into a globally competitive, innovation-driven, and financially sustainable institution with strong industry linkages and farmer-oriented outreach programmes.​

He was warmly welcomed by the faculty, staff, and students upon his arrival at the university.​

Baweja expressed gratitude to Governor Kavinder Gupta, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, and the Council of Ministers for entrusting him with the responsibility of serving the farming and horticultural community through the university.​

After assuming office, Baweja said he would work to ensure the university's initiatives achieve their full potential.​

He added that the university would focus on nurturing skilled graduates committed to the development of the agricultural and horticultural sectors.​

He also emphasised the need to strengthen collaboration with alumni to create better opportunities for students and young professionals graduating from the university.​