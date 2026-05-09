J&K L-G Calls For 'Whole Society Approach' To Tackle Drug Addiction​

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 9 (IANS) J&K L-G Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that the challenge of drug addiction can only be met through the 'whole society approach'.​

The J&K L-G joined a padyatra in Anantnag as part of the“Drug-Free J&K Campaign”.​

Addressing a public gathering, Manoj Sinha appealed to the people to break the silence to win this war against drugs and said all sections of society must speak in one voice about the dangers of drug addiction.​

“The challenge of drug addiction can be met only through a 'whole of society approach'. From now on, every corner of J&K, whether schools, colleges, families, sports grounds, wards, villages, or theatre stages, should give a voice to the cause with firm resolve,” the J&K L-G said.​

The J&K L-G said that in this war against drugs, the administration and society must understand the link between drugs and terrorism, and everyone should join hands to defeat it.​

“Our neighbouring country is smuggling drugs into Jammu & Kashmir by design. The drug money has been used to build narco-palaces by drug smugglers, and a large portion of the drug money is being used for terrorism and radicalisation.​

“While drugs are ruining the future of Jammu & Kashmir's youth on one hand, on the other, terror outfits are using that money to buy weapons that are shedding the blood of our brothers and sisters in J&K. This narco-terror network has inflicted suffering on generations of Jammu & Kashmir for decades.​

“That is why I always say: drug addiction and terrorism are not separate challenges, but two faces of the same problem. And I promise all of you that we will not rest until we defeat it,” the J&K L-G said.​

He called upon the police and civil administration to cover every panchayat in Anantnag and, especially, reach out to vulnerable areas of the district in the next 71 days of the campaign.​

He said a decisive blow is being dealt to the drug smugglers' network in Anantnag district.​

Since April 11, the highest number of 108 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases have been registered in Anantnag. Narco-palaces worth Rs 3.5 crore, built with black money from drugs, have been reduced to dust.​

Twenty-two vehicles have been seized, eight driving licences and vehicle registrations have been cancelled, and 13 drug stores have been sealed for violating the law.​

“I assure the people of Anantnag that not a single smuggler will be left untouched, and the entire machinery involved in drug smuggling will be uprooted from its roots,” the J&K L-G said.​

He stated that women and youth are the greatest strength in this war on drugs.​

He said if a family member or a neighbour's youth is going astray, women and youth club members should bring them back onto the path of correction and seek the administration's help if needed.​

“I appeal to sportspersons, teachers, and all religious leaders to dedicate the next 71 days with wholehearted commitment to the awareness and rehabilitation campaign and to pledge to make Jammu & Kashmir drug-free.​

“Religious leaders are regarded as the people's leaders and guides. I want them to provide spiritual and moral guidance to the youth and to warn them about the dangers of drugs.​

“I want to reiterate that this battle is not just the administration's. It is a collective battle of society.​

“Let us make a collective promise that we will not allow drug peddlers to thrive in our villages and neighbourhoods. We will rehabilitate the youth who are victims of drugs.​

“I firmly believe that when the people stand up for a purpose, their power increases a thousandfold,” the J&K L-G said.​

The J&K L-G also reiterated his commitment to ensure justice to every terror victim's family.​

On the occasion, the J&K L-G laid the foundation stone for various sports infrastructure development projects worth Rs 20.60 crore in the district.​

These include Khel Gaon Modern Sports Infrastructure and residential facility (Khel Bhawan) Stage-I at Jablipora; expansion of sports facilities at Chaki-Kamal Monghal; reconstruction of the sports complex at Nillandrusu; and development of a stadium at Harmohalla Ranbirpora.​

The J&K L-G said that these sports facilities will channel the youth's energy in the right direction and strengthen the spirit of discipline and sportsmanship.​

He also felicitated youth icons and distributed sports kits to the youth.​

Artists, through traditional Nukad Natak, Baand Pather, and a mime play centred on the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan, raised awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, encouraging young people to stay healthy and contribute to a drug-free society.​