Kainat, Jabeen Earn Call-Ups To Pakistan T20I Squad For Series Against Zimbabwe

MENAFN - IANS) Lahore, May 9 (IANS) Uncapped duo Amber Kainat and Saira Jabeen earned maiden call‐ups as Pakistan on Saturday announced a 15‐member squad for the three‐match women's T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting on May 12 at the National Bank Stadium.

The series will run till May 15, with all matches scheduled for evening starts at 7:30 pm local time. Pakistan, led by pace-bowling all-rounder Fatima Sana, will look to carry forward momentum from the ongoing ODI leg, where the hosts have already clinched the series 2-0 ahead of the final game, which is currently underway.

Amber, the right-arm fast bowler, impressed with taking 11 wickets in eight matches for Invincibles in the National Women's T20 Tournament. Saira, meanwhile, was part of Pakistan's touring party to South Africa earlier this year.

The squad features a mix of experience and youth, with Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu and Tuba Hassan among the regulars. Gull Feroza, Iram Javed and Natalia Parvaiz return to bolster the batting options, while Sadia Iqbal and Rameen Shamim strengthen the spin bowling department.

The reserves list includes seasoned campaigner Diana Baig alongside Momina Riasat, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin and Syeda Aroob Shah. Pakistan will be aiming to fine-tune combinations ahead of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup set to begin on June 12 and run till July 5 in England. Pakistan are in Group 1 alongside six-time champions Australia, Bangladesh, current ODI World Cup winners India, South Africa, and the Netherlands.

Pakistan women's squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Amber Kainat, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

Reserves: Diana Baig, Momina Riasat, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin and Syeda Aroob Shah