IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch RCB Vs MI, Know All Details

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, May 9 (IANS) Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Sunday.

RCB, who are playing their first match in the new home ground for two matches, head into this contest on the back of a narrow nine-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), marking their second consecutive loss. Despite back to back losses, they are currently placed at third place on the points table, thanks to a superior net run rate. However, another slip-up could put their top-four position under threat as other teams are performing well.

On the other side, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians come into the game with renewed confidence after securing their third win of the season. They defeated Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in a high-scoring encounter. They are currently placed at ninth position with six points in ten matches, and it will be a do or die game for the team, as if they lose against RCB, then they will become the first team to get eliminated.

When: Sunday, May 10, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Where to watch: The RCB vs MI match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh lyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Keshav Maharaj, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.