Zelensky, Costa Discuss Ukraine's EU Integration Steps

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"We discussed with Antonio our joint work on Ukraine's further European integration – Ukraine will take its place as a full member of the European Union. We are preparing for the opening of clusters and further decisions," the statement reads.

In addition, both sides discussed recent diplomatic developments and an agreement mediated by the United States on a prisoner exchange with Russia in the "1,000 for 1,000" format.

Speaker Stefanchuk discusses defense cooperation, Ukraine's EU integration with Portuguese PM

Zelensky also thanked Costa for congratulating Ukrainians and Ukraine on Europe Day and for Europe's continued support during the full-scale war.

On May 4, Zelensky said during a meeting with Costa that he expected the swift opening of all negotiation clusters.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine