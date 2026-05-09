Zareen Khan Remembers Late Mother On Her 1St Birthday After Demise

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan remembered her late mother, Parveen Khan, on her first birthday following her demise with a special social media post.

Publishing a throwback video of her mother cutting her birthday cake, the 'Veer' actress revealed that she plans to take forward her mother's mission to feed everyone.

"Happy Birthday mom (red heart emoji) Making sure everyone ate was like her life mission and I'll make sure i continue tht...Insha Allah! (sic)," read the text on the post.

For the unaware, Zareen's mother passed away on April 8 this year after suffering from a prolonged illness.

10 days after her mother's demise, the 'Housefull 2' actress remembered her with a heavy heart.

"'Iinaa lillh wa'iinaa 'iilayh rajiewn (To Allah we belong and to him we shall return)." My Mother, my first love, my best friend, my baby, my world, my everything.... It's been 10 days that you are gone," wrote Zareen on the photo-sharing app.

"I'm not gonna write some long caption for the world to read bcoz you know exactly what I'm going through right now without you. There's a constant ache and emptiness in my heart which is irreplaceable," she went on to add.

She wished her mother peace and love in heaven.

"Be the Chota baby you always were and enjoy your parents' love in Jannat...Until we meet again!," concluded the post.

Zareen's mother's last rites took place at the Versova Muslim Kabrastan in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Confirming the unfortunate news, Zareen's team had shared a statement saying, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return). This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan & Sana Khan, has departed peacefully to her heavenly abode on the 8th of April. May Allah grant her the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen."