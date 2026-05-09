Crypfine Publicly Displays Nearly 13 Million USDT In Reserves And Adds A 10 Million USDT Fund

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrypFine, a global digital asset trading platform, today announced that nearly, marking another step forward in the platform's commitment to transparency and user protection. In addition, CrypFine has established anto further strengthen asset security and reinforce platform stability under a wide range of market conditions.







With exchange security now defined by reserve transparency and operational resilience, CrypFine is making security, compliance, and transparency the core pillars of its strategy. The nearly 13 million USDT in reserves publicly displayed on CoinMarketCap provides users and market participants with greater visibility into the platform's asset base, reflecting CrypFine's continued efforts to enhance transparency and strengthen confidence in its operations. At the same time, the platform's additional 10 million USDT risk protection fund serves as an extra layer of financial protection designed to support users in the event of unexpected incidents or periods of heightened market volatility.

As competition in the global digital asset market increasingly shifts toward trust, compliance, and security, CrypFine remains focused on advancing its broader strategy across asset transparency, user protection, risk management, and global operational development. The platform will continue investing in the infrastructure and safeguards needed to support long-term, sustainable growth.

About CrypFine

CrypFine is a next-generation global cryptocurrency trading platform dedicated to providing users with a secure, efficient, and professional digital asset trading experience. The platform offers diversified trading services, including spot and perpetual futures, and supports a broad range of major and emerging digital asset trading pairs. Powered by a self-developed high-performance matching engine, CrypFine continues to enhance execution speed, platform stability, and risk-control capabilities, with the goal of delivering a trusted trading environment for users worldwide.

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