IPL 2026: Advice Of 'Don't Overthink' From Shreyas Stuck With Me Before Season Started, Says PBKS' Shedge

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Punjab Kings' batting all-rounder Suryansh Shedge has revealed how a brief exchange with captain Shreyas Iyer during a pre-season practice game became a defining moment in his mental approach to IPL 2026, adding that the skipper's simple advice to stop overthinking has stayed with him ever since.

Shedge, 23, had to wait for his opportunity to play for PBKS in IPL 2026, but made a strong impression by hitting a fine 57 against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. He followed it up with a brisk 25 off 17 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“So I remember I was playing a practice game before the IPL started. This was an internal practice game we were playing and I was batting well. I was batting on, I think, 65-70 not out and Shreyas bhai was in the fielding team and Arshdeep bhai was bowling. So I hit two boundaries on the first two balls.

“Then he nailed all the yorkers and I tried to play a scoop and I went on the non-strikers end and I was thinking what went wrong. So Shreyas Bhai was at covers. I asked him,“Mei jaladi move hua kya? (Did I move early)? So he said, you're batting well, don't overthink. So I think that stuck with me before the season started and that's how you are ready when you actually go into bat in the middle,” Shedge told IANS in a virtual roundtable chat on Saturday.

With PBKS aiming to break their three-game losing streak against the Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday, Shedge's late batting prowess will be key in getting the side back to winning ways.

“If I would have thought about things that are not in my control and started thinking about things and overthinking, getting negative thoughts in my head, I wouldn't have been able to perform in that situation.

“I think he always keeps me on my toes and we talk a lot about cricket. When it comes to technique, when it comes to attitude, what can both of us do better. So that's how we keep the environment positive,” added Shedge, who knows Iyer well from their time of being in the Mumbai domestic team set-up.

Shedge also shed light on the influence of head coach Ricky Ponting, his philosophy is centered around being relentlessly focused on preparation.“I think when it comes to Ricky sir, it's always been preparation, preparation, preparation, nothing else. I think he always reiterates that that is what gave us success in the first stage of this IPL and last year's IPL.

“So we might as well focus on that. One more thing he says is, whatever happens, you have to back yourself, be courageous and know that you belong. So I keep repeating that and in the end, when it all comes down to facing the ball, all of that helps.”

On being left out of the playing eleven in the initial phase of the tournament, Shedge stated he treated the time on the sidelines as an opportunity rather than a setback.“I think the attitude of working as hard as possible every day, even though I wasn't playing, I think that is what made me ready for my entry in the playing eleven.

“I think a lot of cricketers start thinking about the negatives when they're on the sidelines and it's easy to do that. But I think I had one month extra for my preparation when I was on the sidelines. I was learning, watching games, and trying to find out ways where I can improve. I think if you get time, you need to use time wisely. So, I'm really glad I did that.

“It would have been easier to waste time and get lost in the moment and not be serious about my cricket. But I didn't do that. I worked as hard as I could and I still do and I always will do it till the day I play cricket and that's how I like to approach my life and my career,” he concluded.