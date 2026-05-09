Suvendu Adhikari, WB's First BJP CM, Vows To Rebuild The State

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said his work as Chief Minister would begin after paying obeisance at Jorasanko Thakurbari, following his swearing-in as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister. Adhikari said the day was significant for both the state and the country, adding that the oath-taking ceremony was held on Rabindra Jayanti as per the Prime Minister's wish. He also said his government would focus on rebuilding West Bengal, asserting that the state has suffered setbacks in education and culture and needs restoration.

CM Adhikari Vows to Rebuild Bengal

Speaking to the reporters, CM Adhikari said, "This day is very important for both the country and West Bengal. It was the PM's wish that the new government be formed on Rabindra Jayanti. This is the reason, under the leadership of the PM, after paying tribute to Rabindranath Guru, the oath-taking ceremony was conducted. My work will start after paying obeisance at Jorasanko." He said the party inspired by the ideals of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee does not require any certification, adding that as Chief Minister, he belongs to all people of the state. "The political party based on the ideals of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee doesn't need any certification. I am the Chief Minister now, and I belong to everybody. Those who are still discussing the results, may they be guided by wisdom...Bengal has been damaged a lot. Education is lost, culture is destroyed, and we will rebuild Bengal. There is a huge responsibility on our shoulders; let them talk, I will only move ahead," he further added.

Star-Studded Swearing-in Ceremony

Adhikari today took oath as the state's first BJP Chief Minister, marking a significant political development in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, were present at the occassion.

2026 West Bengal Assembly Election Results

On May 4, Adhikari established a dominant position in two of West Bengal's most-watched constituencies, Bhabanipur and Nandigram, winning them both.

BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66 per cent polling in Phase-ll of the Assembly elections. In phase I, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47 per cent.

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have led to a dramatic political shift, ending Mamata Banerjee's long dominance and bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power with a commanding 206 seats. This marks a major blow to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which secured only 80 seats, a steep decline from its previous stronghold. (ANI)

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