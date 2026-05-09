Suvendu's Swearing In Ceremony: NDA Leaders Start Arriving In West Bengal #Shorts

Big political moment in West Bengal! Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel arrive in Kolkata for the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as the new Chief Minister. A major shift in Bengal politics.

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