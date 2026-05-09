Mosquito Repellent Plants: Grow These In Your Balcony And Say Goodbye To Mosquitoes!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The moment evening hits, mosquitoes start their invasion. They bite us non-stop and just ruin our peace. But you don't have to struggle so much to get rid of them. Just keeping these plants in your home is enough.

Mosquitoes are a huge problem, especially during summer. They don't just disturb our sleep; they also increase the risk of serious diseases like dengue and malaria. Many of us use store-bought repellents, but their chemicals aren't great for our health.

Plus, there's no guarantee they'll even work. But by simply growing a few plants on your balcony, you can get rid of mosquitoes for good. Let's find out which plants these are.

1. Tulsi: If you have a Tulsi plant at home, mosquitoes are less likely to enter. They just can't stand the smell of Tulsi leaves. Plant it near a door or window where mosquitoes usually enter, and you'll see fewer of them. Plus, having a Tulsi plant is believed to increase positive energy in the house.

2. Mint: Mint's strong, fresh smell helps keep mosquitoes far away. You can either plant a mint pot in your home or make a paste from its leaves and place it near the window. The smell will ensure mosquitoes don't dare to come inside. 3. Marigolds: Mosquitoes absolutely hate the smell of marigold flowers. Just plant marigolds near your main door and windows. Their fragrance will stop mosquitoes from entering your home.

To stop mosquitoes from entering your home, you must take a few precautions. First, make sure there's no stagnant water anywhere in the house. Check your coolers and flower pots regularly. Also, mosquitoes are most active in the evening. So, it's a good idea to install mesh screens on your windows and doors.

Lighting camphor in a room also works wonders. Its strong smell keeps mosquitoes away. Burning neem leaves or using neem oil will also reduce the number of mosquitoes. They dislike the smell of neem. Garbage, damp spots, and dusty corners are breeding grounds for mosquitoes. So, you must clean your house thoroughly every day.