Trump Hopes For 'Big Extension' Of Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: US President Donald Trump expressed hope that the three-day ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine, brokered by the United States and set to begin Saturday, would be extended.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump said he would like to see a "big extension" of the ceasefire and suggested there was a strong possibility that it could happen.

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Trump had earlier announced that Russia and Ukraine would also exchange 1,000 prisoners of war as part of the temporary truce agreement. He said he personally proposed the arrangement to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that both leaders agreed to it.

The US president said talks aimed at ending the war remain ongoing.

Russia and Ukraine confirmed Friday that they had agreed to a three-day ceasefire mediated by the United States, running from Saturday through May 11.

