403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says US Nearly Stops Maritime Drug Trafficking
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration has nearly eliminated illegal drug flows entering the United States via maritime routes, claiming a 97% drop in sea-based narcotics trafficking.
Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Trump highlighted anti-drug and border security efforts, particularly targeting fentanyl smuggling.
“We’ve also made tremendous strides in stopping the flow of illegal drugs into our country,” he said. “The flood of deadly fentanyl across our border is down by 59%, and the drugs coming in by sea are down by 97%, and we're trying to figure out who the 3% are, because they are the bravest people on earth."
He said most illicit drugs entering the US originate from Mexico and accused criminal cartels of holding significant influence there.
“They come through Mexico, for the most part,” he said. “We have a problem, because the cartels rule Mexico, and nobody else. The cartels — they just rule it.”
Trump also claimed maritime interdiction efforts have been especially effective, suggesting that sea routes are now largely under control.
“So we have the sea done, meaning the ocean waterways pretty much done — 97%,” he said. “And we’re going to have the land done very soon.”
Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Trump highlighted anti-drug and border security efforts, particularly targeting fentanyl smuggling.
“We’ve also made tremendous strides in stopping the flow of illegal drugs into our country,” he said. “The flood of deadly fentanyl across our border is down by 59%, and the drugs coming in by sea are down by 97%, and we're trying to figure out who the 3% are, because they are the bravest people on earth."
He said most illicit drugs entering the US originate from Mexico and accused criminal cartels of holding significant influence there.
“They come through Mexico, for the most part,” he said. “We have a problem, because the cartels rule Mexico, and nobody else. The cartels — they just rule it.”
Trump also claimed maritime interdiction efforts have been especially effective, suggesting that sea routes are now largely under control.
“So we have the sea done, meaning the ocean waterways pretty much done — 97%,” he said. “And we’re going to have the land done very soon.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment