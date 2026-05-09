True Tribute To Syama Prasad Mukherjee: Dharmendra Pradhan As Suvendu Adhikari Set To Become BJP's First Bengal CM

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 9 (IANS) As Suvendu Adhikari is set to become the BJP's first Chief Minister in West Bengal and will be sworn in shortly, Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Saturday said that it will be true tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee, a Barrister and former member of the Constituent Assembly of India.

Speaking to IANS, Pradhan said,“Today is a very special day. On the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, a cultural celebration is taking place in the state.”

He added,“The entire Bengal is present on the ground today. After waiting for many years, this will be a true tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Today, a BJP government is being formed in the state. People have shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and under the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal will progress.”

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav also congratulated Adhikari and expressed confidence that he would work for the development of Bengal.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said, "I would like to extend my congratulations and best wishes to the future Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, under whose leadership a historic political change took place in Bengal and the Bharatiya Janata Party achieved victory. I believe that as Chief Minister, he will work effectively for the development of Bengal, which had been deprived of progress for years."

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is set to take oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal at a grand ceremony scheduled to be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Suvendu had won both the Assembly seats he contested -- Nandigram and Bhabanipur. From Bhabanipur, he defeated Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to witness the presence of top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, several Union ministers and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states.

The BJP's historic government formation in West Bengal comes days after the results of the Assembly elections were declared on May 4, paving the way for a major political shift in the state.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah formally announced Suvendu Adhikari as the BJP Legislature Party leader and the next Chief Minister of West Bengal.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Shah with newly elected BJP legislators following the party's emphatic performance in the Assembly polls, which ended the long-standing rule of the Trinamool Congress in the state.