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Students Protest Military Service Law by Skipping Classes Across Germany
(MENAFN) Thousands of students across Germany skipped school on Friday in coordinated protests against a newly introduced military service law, arguing it reflects a broader shift toward increased militarization.
The demonstrations were organized by the “School Strike Against Conscription Initiative” and took place in nearly 130 cities, including Berlin, Hamburg, Bonn, and Munich.
In a statement marking the 81st anniversary of the end of World War II, the group said: “We remember the historic May 8 and say clearly: never again war, never again fascism, never again conscription,”
The new military service legislation, which came into force at the beginning of 2026, requires all 18-year-old males to fill out a questionnaire evaluating their fitness, abilities, and willingness to serve in the armed forces.
Although participation in military service remains voluntary for now, protesters claim the policy is designed to gradually reintroduce compulsory conscription. They argue that the process is being phased in through mandatory questionnaires this year, followed by planned medical assessments conducted by military doctors next year.
The demonstrations were organized by the “School Strike Against Conscription Initiative” and took place in nearly 130 cities, including Berlin, Hamburg, Bonn, and Munich.
In a statement marking the 81st anniversary of the end of World War II, the group said: “We remember the historic May 8 and say clearly: never again war, never again fascism, never again conscription,”
The new military service legislation, which came into force at the beginning of 2026, requires all 18-year-old males to fill out a questionnaire evaluating their fitness, abilities, and willingness to serve in the armed forces.
Although participation in military service remains voluntary for now, protesters claim the policy is designed to gradually reintroduce compulsory conscription. They argue that the process is being phased in through mandatory questionnaires this year, followed by planned medical assessments conducted by military doctors next year.
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