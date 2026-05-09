Draft Evasion Scheme Exposed In Ternopil Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ternopil Regional Prosecutor's Office reported the case on Facebook.

“Under the procedural supervision of the Ternopil Regional Prosecutor's Office, a scheme was uncovered in which men liable for military service were provided with fictitious medical conclusions to obtain deferments from mobilization, and were also offered illegal passage out of Ukraine outside official border checkpoints,” the statement said.

According to investigators, the scheme involved a pulmonologist from a medical center for socially significant diseases in Chernivtsi, along with two accomplices from the Ternopil and Chernivtsi regions.

Acting in collusion with the accomplices, the doctor arranged the issuance of medical consultation reports containing a false diagnosis of active pulmonary tuberculosis. Such documents enabled men to be declared temporarily unfit for military service and obtain deferments from mobilization. Investigators say the group charged €4,000 for the fake medical certificate.

The suspects also allegedly offered military-age men assistance in illegally crossing Ukraine's state border. During meetings held in public places and at gas stations, they reportedly explained routes, provided instructions, and coordinated efforts to leave Ukraine outside official checkpoints. According to investigators, they received €13,300 for arranging such crossings.

The suspects were detained in Ternopil while receiving the money. The doctor was notified of suspicion for accepting an unlawful benefit by an official under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The two accomplices are additionally suspected of organizing the illegal transportation of persons across Ukraine's state border, committed by a group acting in prior conspiracy for financial gain under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code.

Prosecutors have filed motions requesting pre-trial detention for all suspects.

Investigators are currently working to identify other individuals potentially involved in the illegal draft evasion scheme.

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