Big Day For BJP Workers Across Country: Sanjay Saraogi As Adhikari Set To Take Oath As West Bengal CM

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 9 (IANS) BJP Bihar President, Sanjay Saraogi, on Saturday described the swearing-in of Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister of West Bengal as a big day for BJP workers across the country. He said the 'anti-people'government in Bengal had been defeated and expressed confidence that the state would witness major development under BJP leadership.

Speaking to IANS, Saraogi said,“Today is a big day for Bharatiya Janata Party workers across the country and for the people of Bengal. The anti-people government in Bengal has been defeated, and today a BJP worker is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bengal.”

He further said that several prominent leaders, including BJP and NDA Chief Ministers from different states, would attend the oath-taking ceremony along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party's National President, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Calling it a significant day for West Bengal, Saraogi said BJP workers had long dreamed of forming a government in the state.“Today, Suvendu Adhikari will take oath after securing a huge majority. There will be a major change in West Bengal,” he told IANS.

He added that Prime Minister Modi's vision of making India a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 would also accelerate the development of West Bengal and fulfill the aspirations of the people of the state.

Bihar Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said, "Today is a historic day for Bengal. For the last 70 years, Bengal had been enduring Communist, Congress and TMC rule, which had pushed the state into darkness, and today a double-engine government has been formed."

Meanwhile, as the first BJP-led Cabinet in West Bengal is slated to be sworn in the next Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, this morning, stated that the oath-ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will mark an historic dawn for the state.

Adhikari also stated that this historic oath ceremony would mark the end of the misrule of the last 15 years of the Trinamool Congress regime and the beginning of a new journey for West Bengal towards the path of development, peace and prosperity with the BJP being in power both at the Centre and the state.

“A historic dawn for West Bengal indeed. It is a moment of profound pride and jubilation to welcome Visionary Leader Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi JI to the City of Joy. Today, as we witness the Swearing-in-Ceremony of the first-ever BJP Government in West Bengal since Independence, we fulfil the dreams of our founding fathers. Today marks the end of decades of misrule and the beginning of a 'Double Engine' era of development, peace, and prosperity. The era of 'Sonar Bangla' officially begins. Welcome, Pradhan Mantri Ji,” a social media statement issued by Adhikari this morning read.

The oath ceremony at Brigade Parade Ground in central Kolkata will be administered by West Bengal Governor Ravi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers from other BJP-ruled states, some members of the Union Cabinet and several top central BJP leaders.

From the oath ceremony it will also be clear as to who will be Adhikari's other colleagues in the new Cabinet. The new Cabinet will operate from the old state secretariat of Writers' Building in central Kolkata instead of Nabanna at Mandirtala in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district, where Adhikari's predecessor Mamata Banerjee operated from.