Al Sadd, Al Gharafa Set For Amir Cup Final Showdown

Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd will take on holders Al Gharafa in the final of the 54th Amir Cup today at Khalifa International Stadium, with Qatar's most prestigious football title at stake.

Having already secured qualification for next season's AFC Champions League Elite by winning the league title, Al Sadd are aiming to complete a domestic double, while Al Gharafa hope to retain the trophy and secure a direct place in Asia's premier club competition.

Al Sadd are appearing in their 30th Amir Cup final and hold a record 19 titles, 10 more than nearest rivals Al Arabi. However, Al Gharafa have won both previous Amir Cup finals between the two sides - a 4-1 victory in 2002 and a 4-3 penalty shootout win after a goalless draw in 2012.

Al Sadd have enjoyed an impressive run to the final. They defeated second division side Al Markhiya 2-1 in the Round of 16, overcame league runners-up Al Shamal 6-4 in the quarter-finals and then cruised past Al Duhail 4-1 in the semi-finals.

Al Gharafa, seeking a ninth Amir Cup title, began with a 2-0 victory over Al Kharaitiyat before edging Umm Salal 2-1 in the quarter-finals. They booked their place in the final after beating Al Wakrah 3-2 on penalties following a goalless semi-final draw.

Al Sadd Al Gharafa Amir Cup final