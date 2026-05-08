Meenakshi Seshadri Recalls How Rishi Kapoor's Fine Driving Skills Helped Her Shoot For A Tough Shot In Damini

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Veteran actor Meenakshi Seshadri recently took a trip down memory lane as she marked 33 years of her iconic film Damini.

The actress further recalled a fun BTS moment while shooting for the iconic song, Jabse Tumko Dekha Hai Sanam, and opened up about how late actor Rishi Kapoor made the difficult shot easy.

Recalling the experience through a social media post on her account, Meenakshi revealed that the opening shot of the song had her sitting atop a moving car amidst the scenic greenery of Mysore.

She described it as almost like performing a stunt, and how it took all her strength and balance to stay firm while still looking relaxed and romantic on camera.

She praised Rishi Kapoor for his calm driving skills and co-ordination with the camera crew, which made the shooting easy and helped her stay stable during the challenging sequence.

Sharing the post, Meenakshi wrote,“Continuing the 33rd anniversary celebrations of Damini. Damini was an intense and serious drama, but it still has some melodious memorable music. Jabse tumko dekha hai sanam is a sweet eternally appealing composition and was shot in the idyllic greenery of the Mysore areas.”

She added,“In this song The openings shot reveals the heroine sitting atop a moving car. This was almost like a stunt shot and took all my agility to stay firm but still look relaxed and romantic. Rishi Kapoor Ji also displayed great driving talent in managing the car, keeping me stable and working with the camera crew.”

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Damini released in 1993 and starred a powerful ensemble cast including Meenakshi Seshadri, Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Rohini Hattangadi.

Talking about the film's storyline, it revolved around Damini, a simple yet morally correct woman who fights for the justice of her house help after witnessing a grave crime committed by her brother-in-law and his friends in a drunk state, and then backed by her in-laws.

Meenakshi Seshadri's portrayal of Damini was hailed as one of the strongest female performances of that time.

The movie is also remembered for Sunny Deol's fiery courtroom sequences and iconic dialogues like,“Tarikh pe tarikh...” and“Yeh haath jab uth jaata hai toh aadmi uthta nahin, uth jaata hai.”

–IANS

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