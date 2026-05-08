Kharkiv Restores 150 Heavily Damaged Apartment Buildings In 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mayor Ihor Terekhov provided the update in an interview with Ukrinform.

“We are working at different levels of complexity. Every day, repairs continue on dozens of buildings with minor or moderate damage: sealing structures, fixing roofs, restoring utilities. But the most difficult front is major reconstruction. Last year we rebuilt 150 heavily damaged apartment blocks. This year's plan is equally ambitious-another 200 complex projects. And I emphasize: these large‐scale efforts run in parallel with ongoing repairs of less damaged housing,” Terekhov said.

According to him, nearly 3,800 properties have been restored to functional condition, including about 2,100 private houses and 1,700 apartment buildings.

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The cost of rebuilding a heavily damaged apartment block can reach UAH 200 million, the mayor noted.

“We have multi‐storey buildings with serious destruction, where reconstruction costs up to UAH 200 million. Dozens of projects require UAH 50 million or UAH 20 million. No city, in Ukraine or in Europe, can cover such enormous expenses on its own. Our municipal budget is constrained by wartime realities: we are simultaneously eliminating the consequences of daily strikes, building underground schools, and maintaining critical infrastructure. We want to restore much more, but the actual scale of work is directly proportional to the level of state support and assistance from international partners. Without strong state backing, sustaining this pace is simply impossible,” Terekhov stressed.

As reported, nearly 2,400 properties in Kharkiv were damaged or destroyed by shelling in 2025, bringing the total number of ruined facilities to more than 13,000.

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