Supreme Judiciary Council Launches Smart Execution Court Building Project

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) has unveiled the Smart Building Project for the Execution Court, representing a significant milestone in the country's ongoing judicial digital transformation strategy.

The initiative reflects the Council's commitment to enhancing institutional performance, modernising court infrastructure, and adopting the latest technological practices to improve the quality and efficiency of judicial services.

The project was launched by the SJC Information Systems Department and is part of broader efforts to strengthen digital governance within judicial facilities. The smart building integrates advanced technological solutions and intelligent operational systems designed to create a more secure, efficient, and user-friendly judicial environment.

The Smart Execution Court Building incorporates a fully integrated ecosystem of modern technologies and intelligent operational systems. The facility includes advanced access control solutions based on facial recognition technology, high-precision surveillance and monitoring systems, and comprehensive cybersecurity and data protection mechanisms designed to safeguard sensitive judicial information.

The building also features smart energy management systems that help reduce energy consumption and support sustainability objectives, alongside automated lighting and climate control systems that adapt dynamically to occupancy levels and operational requirements.

In addition, the project includes intelligent parking management systems that provide safe, seamless experiences for visitors, as well as a comprehensive digital infrastructure that supports electronic judicial services and interactive platforms to simplify procedures and enhance the user experience for litigants and visitors. The building further integrates a sophisticated customer satisfaction and feedback system based on biometric analytics and facial recognition technologies.

The Smart Execution Court Building represents a qualitative transformation in the judicial work environment and serves as a practical model for integrating advanced digital technologies into the public service operations. Further, the project aligns with the SJC's vision to deliver more advanced, efficient, and responsive judicial services that meet societal expectations and keep pace with the demands of the digital era.

In the meantime, the project facility has a gross floor area of 14,000 square meters and consists of five floors and two basement levels. The facility has a total parking capacity of 171 spaces.

The Smart Execution Court Building project is considered part of Qatar's continued investment in intelligent infrastructure, digital governance, and judicial innovation. By integrating artificial intelligence, smart monitoring systems, automated building management, and digital judicial services, the initiative would introduce a new benchmark for modern judicial facilities in the region.

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