KSS Memorial Shooting: Rudrankksh Patil Clinches 10M Air Rifle Gold

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 8 (IANS) Maharashtra's Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil clinched the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Men ISSF event at the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship being held at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in Bhopal, on Friday.

Rudrankksh shot 252.9 in the final to finish on top of the podium. Haryana's Rohit Kanyan secured the silver medal with 251.9, while West Bengal's Baiduriya Biswas claimed bronze with 230.8. Uttar Pradesh's Karamjeet Singh finished fourth with 209.6.

In qualification, Delhi's Paarth Makhija topped the standings with a score of 633.4, followed by Railways' Shahu Tushar Mane with 630.0. Gujarat's Gajjar Krish Jigneshbhai qualified third with 627.8, while Rudrankksh Patil entered the final in fourth place with 627.7.

Ashmit Chatterjee stars in 10m Air Rifle Junior Men

West Bengal's Ashmit Chatterjee clinched the junior men's title with a score of 251.0 in the final. Uttar Pradesh's Piyush Sharma secured the silver medal with 250.5, while Haryana's Rohit Kanyan claimed bronze with 229.1. Uttar Pradesh's Karamjeet Singh finished fourth with 207.9.

In the qualification, Piyush Sharma topped the field with an impressive score of 631.7. Ashmit Chatterjee qualified second with 631.1, while Rohit Kanyan shot 630.4 to finish third. Karamjeet Singh secured fourth place with 629.9.

Abhinav Shaw wins 10m Air Rifle Youth Men.

West Bengal's Abhinav Shaw clinched the youth men's title with a score of 254.4 in the final. Haryana's Priyanshu won the silver medal with 249.7, while Haryana's Jatin Lamba secured bronze with 228.1. Rohit Kanyan finished fourth with 207.1.

In qualification, Haryana's Pranav Jindal topped the standings with a score of 626.1, followed by Haryana's Krish Kumar with 626.0. Rajasthan's Nemi Chand Dudi qualified third with 625.9, while Uttar Pradesh's Jyotiraditya Gosain secured fourth place with 625.7.

Other results:

10m Rifle Men Team

1. Uttar Pradesh (Piyush Sharma, Pratham Bhadana, Harsh Surya) – 1885.6

2. West Bengal (Apurba Podder, Abhinav Shaw, Stotroraj Das) – 1884.9

3. Maharashtra (Rudranksh Patil, Gajanan Khandagale, Pritam Kendre) – 1884.5

10m Rifle Sub-Youth Men

1. Shishir Ambekallu Mahesh (Karnataka) – 626.9

2. Darsh Pruthvi (Karnataka) – 626.5

3. Ranvijay (Haryana) – 624.9

10m Rifle Master Men

1. Sameer Ramesh Ambekar (Railways) – 608.4

2. Sachin Pal Bhangalia (Himachal Pradesh) – 604.9

3. Yogesh B. Gadmale (Railways) – 603.2

10m Rifle Deaf Men

1. Pranav Tiwari (Uttar Pradesh) – 626.3

2. Shourya Saini (Uttarakhand) – 625.2

3. Arun Panchal (Haryana) – 623.8

50m Rifle Prone Men

Niraj Kumar (Navy) – 623.3Sidharth Gaur (Army) – 622.5Swapnil Suresh Kusale (Railways) – 621.7

50m Rifle Prone Youth Men

Karan Singh (Haryana) – 612.1Satyajeet Deelip Mohite (Maharashtra) – 611.0Yogesh B. Gadmale (Railways) – 606.5

50m Rifle Prone Senior Master Men

Kushagra Singh Rajawat (Madhya Pradesh) – 610.9Bhupendra Pratap Singh (Uttar Pradesh) – 603.1Arun Panchal (Haryana) – 599.9

50m Rifle Prone Men Team

Army (Chain Singh, Niraj Kumar, Adriyan Karmakar) – 1869.6Railways (Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Akhil Sheoran, Arjun Babuta) – 1868.0Haryana (Rohit Kanyan, Deepak Dalal, Nishant Rawat) – 1858.7

50m Rifle Prone Junior Men

Adriyan Karmakar (West Bengal) – 626.2Rohit Kanyan (Haryana) – 625.3Vedant Nitin Waghmare (Maharashtra) – 624.7

50m Rifle Prone Master Men

Chain Singh (Army) – 623.7Deepak Sharma (Delhi) – 620.5Gurpreet Singh (Punjab) – 619.8

50m Rifle Prone Deaf Men

Amit Kumar (Haryana) – 612.4Ravi Kumar (Punjab) – 609.7Manoj Kumar (Delhi) – 607.9