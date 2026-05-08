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Canopy Growth Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:43 AM EST - Canopy Growth Corporation: And Spectrum Therapeutics today announced an expansion of its Minor Cannabinoid softgel lineup, introducing new 30- and 90-pack formats and additional dosing options across its Optimized Spectrum portfolio. Canopy Growth Corporation shares T are trading down $0.04 at $1.55.
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