MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) How to Travel More Often Without Increasing Your Budget

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Travelling more frequently does not always require a bigger income or a higher monthly spend. With thoughtful planning and smarter use of financial tools, travel expenses can be managed in a way that feels more sustainable. For many people in Singapore, using a miles credit card

When used carefully, miles earned from regular expenses may gradually reduce flight and travel costs, making short getaways and annual holidays more achievable without stretching the budget. In a city like Singapore, where flights to nearby destinations such as Bangkok, Bali, Kuala Lumpur, and Tokyo are common, earning more miles can bring your next destinations within reach.

Understanding How Travel Miles Work

Travel miles are reward points earned when you spend on eligible cards, particularly miles-focused credit cards. These miles can later be redeemed for flights, seat upgrades, or travel-related perks, depending on the airline or rewards programme.

In Singapore, many miles credit cards offer earning rates ranging from 1.2 to 1.6 miles per SGD 1 spent locally, while overseas spending can go up to 2 to 4 miles per SGD 1. This means a monthly expense of around SGD 2,000 could generate approximately 2,400 to 3,200 miles, depending on the card and category.

How Using a Miles Credit Card Can Help Reduce Travel Costs

Earning miles on everyday expenses

Daily costs, such as groceries, petrol, mobile bills, streaming subscriptions, and dining, can earn miles when charged to the right card. For example, a household spending around SGD 1,500-2,500 monthly on routine expenses may slowly build enough miles for a regional return flight within a year.

However, it is important to know that different miles credit cards reward spending in different ways. Some offer higher miles on everyday categories like dining, groceries, or online shopping, while others give bonus miles on travel-related spending such as flights, hotels, or overseas transactions. There are also general spending cards that let you steadily earn miles on most purchases.

Choosing a card that matches your spending habits can help you turn everyday expenses into miles for future trips.

Reducing airfare expenses through redemptions

Redeeming miles for flights may help reduce ticket prices significantly. A return economy flight from Singapore to Bangkok may require around 25,000-30,000 miles. You can use your miles to partially or fully cover airfare, and the remaining budget can be put toward hotels or experiences.

Lowering upgrade and comfort costs

Miles can also be used for seat upgrades. Instead of paying cash for premium economy or business class, travellers may use miles to improve comfort, especially on long-haul routes.

Strategic Ways to Earn Miles Faster in Singapore

Focusing on high-mile categories

Some cards offer bonus miles on dining, online shopping, ride-hailing, or travel bookings. Using these cards for those categories may increase earning rates from around 1.2 miles per dollar on general spending to as much as 4 miles per dollar. On a SGD 800 dining and online spend, earning 4 miles per dollar instead of 1.2 can result in over 2,000 extra miles per month.

Timing big purchases thoughtfully

Expenses such as annual insurance premiums, electronics, furniture, or education fees can be timed during promotional periods. Banks in Singapore often run limited-time campaigns offering 5x to 10x miles or bonus mile packages, which may accelerate mile accumulation without increasing total spending.

Using sign-up and retention bonuses wisely

Many miles credit cards offer welcome bonuses ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 miles, depending on minimum spend. When planned well, these bonuses can cover a significant portion of a flight ticket redemption and support more frequent travel plans.

Making the Most of Miles Redemptions

Booking flights early for better value

Award seats are limited, especially during school holidays and festive periods. Planning trips three to six months ahead may provide better redemption availability and lower mileage requirements.

Comparing cash prices versus miles usage

Sometimes, budget airline fares from Singapore can be as low as SGD 80-150, serving more value for longer distances. Comparing cents-per-mile value helps ensure miles are used where they make the most impact.

Using miles for one-way travel

Redeeming miles for one-way flights can provide flexibility. Travellers might use miles for departure and cash for return or vice versa.

Planning Travel Around Miles Instead of Dates

Choosing destinations based on redemption value

Selecting destinations based on miles availability can help maintain a steady travel rhythm throughout the year. Southeast Asian destinations, for example, often provide higher value per mile compared to long-haul routes.

Flying during off-peak periods

Avoiding school holidays and major public holidays may require fewer miles and save 10-20% on mileage costs, enabling more trips using the same balance.

Managing Costs Beyond Flights

Using travel perks included with miles credit cards

Many cards in Singapore offer complimentary travel insurance, airport lounge access, and dining discounts. These benefits can reduce out-of-pocket costs that would otherwise add several hundred dollars per trip.

Pairing miles with hotel deals

Booking hotels during flash sales, credit card promotions, or through airline hotel partners may further reduce travel expenses. Savings of SGD 100-300 per stay can significantly impact overall trip budgeting.

Travelling More Without Spending More

A miles credit card, when used responsibly, can help convert routine expenses into future travel opportunities. By understanding earning structures, planning redemptions carefully, and staying flexible with destinations and travel dates, Singapore-based travellers can make travel a regular part of life rather than an occasional luxury. With patience and mindful usage, miles can quietly add up-one grocery bill, one meal, and one monthly expense at a time-helping turn travel dreams into achievable plans.

Disclaimer: This content is published by iQuanti Singapore Pte. Ltd., an external marketer engaged and compensated by UOB Ltd.

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SOURCE: iQuanti, Inc.