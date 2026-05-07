MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Advanced Gold Enters into IR Agreements

May 07, 2026 5:15 PM EDT | Source: Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (FSE: ZF2) (OTCQB: AUHIF) (" Advanced Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing agreement with AllPennyStocks Media Inc. (" APS ") dated May 4, 2026, with an effective date of May 11, 2026.

APS will provide the Company with investor relations and marketing services over a period of six (6) weeks. In consideration for their services, the Company will pay APS an aggregate of US$28,400. APS will work with the Company to develop and release a series of media syndication articles through an expanded distribution circuit designed to increase investor awareness of the Company.

The Company will not issue any securities to APS as compensation. Both APS and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest. APS is located at P.O. Box 1181 Stn. B, Mississauga, ON L4Y 3W5. APS can be contacted at ... or (800) 558-4560.

In addition, on May 1, 2026, the Company entered into an advertising services agreement with Epstein Research (the " Agreement "), to increase investor engagement and awareness. Epstein Research's engagement is for an initial term of six (6) months and may be renewed or cancelled in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Epstein Research will provide promotional services, including social media and online advertising to the Company posted on the Epstein Research homepage, CEO, Substack, and Linked-In; monthly written articles on the Company and/or CEO interviews written exclusively by Peter Epstein; and frequent online commentary on the Company on websites including CEO, Stockhouse, TalkMarkets, LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Yahoo Finance, Facebook, YouTube, StockTwits (collectively, the " Services ").

Epstein Research is a research and analysis firm wholly owned and operated by Peter Epstein, specializing in investor engagement and market awareness for public companies. As consideration for the Services, the Company shall make a one-time payment of US$12,000. In accordance with the Agreement's terms, Epstein Research will work with the Company on posting on social media and producing monthly articles and commentary designed to develop a positive and productive profile for the Company.

The Company will not issue any securities to Epstein Research as compensation. Both Epstein Research and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest. Epstein Research is located at 31 Goldfinch Drive, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458. Epstein Research can be contacted at ... or (845) 304-7386.

ABOUT ADVANCED GOLD

Advanced Gold Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of Canadian gold and copper properties. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which it believes it can enhance their economic value at today's prices. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders.

Contact Information

Arndt Roehlig

CEO, President, Director, Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.

Email: ...

Tel: (604) 318-1034

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company's securities and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.