Commissioning Of Three Solar Power Plants In Southern France

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the commissioning of three photovoltaic power plants in south of France, representing a total capacity of 26.9 megawatts.

The first two plants, with a combined capacity of 17.1 megawatts, are located in the Bouches-du-Rhône department. The third plant, with a capacity of 9.8 megawatts, is situated in the Alpes-Maritimes department.

The first photovoltaic plant, with an installed capacity of 6.2 megawatts, has been built on an already anthropized site, previously used for material storage and later as a quarry as part of development works carried out in the 1970s.

The second photovoltaic plant features a specific technology using structures supporting solar panels with trackers. With a capacity of 10.9 megawatts, the project was developed on a 15-hectare agricultural brownfield site. The implementation of an appropriate irrigation system provides leverage for the resumption and sustainable development of agricultural activities.

The third solar installation, with a capacity of 9.8 megawatts, is equipped with solar panels installed on fixed structures.

The 6.2-megawatt solar plant was awarded under the neutral tender of the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) in October 2023. The entire output of the two other photovoltaic plants, representing 34.3 gigawatt-hours per year, is secured under a 15-year long-term corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA1) with CERN2.

Overall, the production of these three installations corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of more than 19,100 inhabitants and will avoid the emission of 7,800 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Robert Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia, stated:“The commissioning of these three new solar power plants clearly illustrates our commitment to accelerating the energy transition in local territories. By prioritizing the redevelopment of already anthropized or brownfield sites, we demonstrate that it is possible to give sites a second life for a virtuous purpose: the production of competitive renewable energy. I would like to thank all local partners for their trust and collaboration. These projects further strengthen Voltalia's contribution to more sustainable electricity for the benefit of inhabitants and local authorities in southern France.”

Next on the agenda: Q2 2026 Turnover, on July 23, 2026 (post-closing)

