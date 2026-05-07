Manipur: Top Army Officer Reviews Security Preparedness In Forward Areas Of Red Shield Division

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 7 (IANS) A senior Army officer on Thursday visited the forward areas of the Red Shield Division to review the prevailing security situation and assess the operational preparedness of troops deployed in the region, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that Lt Gen Girish Kalia, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps, visited forward areas of Red Shield Division at Kangvai, Sendra, Litan and Yaingangpokpi in Manipur and review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness of troops deployed in the region.

During the visit, the Corps Commander undertook an aerial reconnaissance of areas affected by the recent Tangkhul-Kuki clashes in Ukhrul district and assessed the overall security dynamics in the region.

He also interacted with commanders and troops deployed on ground and appreciated their professionalism, operational alertness, vigilance and steadfast commitment towards maintaining peace, stability and security in the area, the spokesman said.

According to Lt Col Rawat, Lt Gen Kalia also visited the Red Shield Drone Lab at Leimakhong Military Station, where he reviewed the pioneering efforts being undertaken in indigenous drone assembly, repair and specialised training in drone warfare.

The Corps Commander commended the innovative initiatives aimed at developing mission-oriented drone solutions tailored to operational requirements and lauded the troops for their technical expertise, professionalism and futuristic approach.

The visit reaffirmed the commitment of Indian Army towards strengthening operational readiness, enhancing technological capabilities and ensuring peace and security in the region through innovation, vigilance and dedicated service, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, two senior Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday held meeting with Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and reviewed the state's law and order situation.

The Chief Minister later in a post in his social media accounts said:“Called on by Suvvender Kumar, DIG, BSF Koirengei, and Pankaj Kumar, Commandant, 64 Bn BSF, at the Secretariat today.”

“Reviewed the prevailing law and order situation and deliberated on measures to address emerging challenges in view of recent disturbances, with emphasis on coordinated and proactive response. Reaffirmed the Government's unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and public safety across Manipur,” Singh stated.