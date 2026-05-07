Ooredoo Group, Du To Land FIG Subsea Cable In UAE, Expanding High-Capacity Data Flows Across The Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group Thursday announced a partnership with du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, to land the Fibre in the Gulf (FIG) subsea cable system in the UAE, marking further progress in the development of a high-capacity international connectivity platform designed to support the region's growing data and digital infrastructure requirements.



FIG is the largest subsea cable system ever built in the GCC, designed to deliver an unprecedented capacity of up to 720Tbps across 24 fibre pairs.

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The system is being developed to meet sustained demand from hyperscalers, cloud providers, AI platforms and data centre operators, enabling efficient, low-latency data flows across Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Oman.



The project is led by Ooredoo Fibre Networks (OFN), a recently established independent entity created to manage and scale Ooredoo Group's international connectivity and subsea infrastructure investments, under the leadership of its CEO, Khalid Al Hamadi.



Group CEO of Ooredoo Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo said: "FIG reflects our continued focus on building high-capacity, resilient connectivity infrastructure aligned with how demand is evolving.

This partnership with du marks another step in the execution of the project. Combined with the progress already made across other landing points, it reinforces the role of international connectivity in supporting the region's long-term digital growth."