6 Children Injured In Mortar Blast In Maidan Wardak
In a statement, the department said the incident took place on Wednesday in Urmar village of Daimirdad district.
It added that the children had found the mortar shell, which later detonated, injuring all six.
The department said three of the injured sustained minor wounds, while the condition of the other three was described as critical. They were taken to the provincial hospital in Maidan Shahr for treatment.
Separately, explosions in Parwan and Nangarhar provinces on Wednesday also caused casualties, including among children.
hz/sa
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