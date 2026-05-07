Royal Challengers Bengaluru Smash Records, Top Stockgo Valuation List As Richest IPL Franchise With ₹16,706 Crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have emerged as the most valuable franchise in the Indian Premier League, according to StockGo's latest estimates. The Bengaluru-based side, who lifted their maiden IPL trophy in 2025, now lead the valuation charts with a reported worth of ₹16,706 crore.

The figures underline how the IPL has grown into one of the richest sporting competitions globally, with franchises scaling unprecedented commercial heights. Bengaluru's rise to the top reflects both their strong brand presence and loyal fan base, which have consistently driven their market appeal.

Closely behind them are Rajasthan Royals, valued at ₹15,300 crore. The Royals' commercial growth has propelled them past traditional heavyweights, showcasing how newer strategies and market expansion have reshaped the financial landscape of the league. Mumbai Indians, historically the most successful IPL team, occupy third place with a valuation of ₹13,500 crore. Chennai Super Kings, five-time champions and one of the oldest franchises, stand fourth at ₹11,300 crore.

New Teams Make Strides

Beyond the established giants, newer franchises have also made significant progress. Lucknow Super Giants have crossed the ₹10,000 crore mark, while Gujarat Titans are valued at ₹9,600 crore. Their rapid rise highlights how fresh entrants have quickly built strong commercial foundations.

Kolkata Knight Riders, despite their legacy, are seventh in the standings at ₹9,500 crore. SunRisers Hyderabad follow at ₹8,800 crore, while Delhi Capitals are placed at ₹8,600 crore. Punjab Kings remain at the bottom of the list with a valuation of ₹8,000 crore, continuing to struggle despite consistent efforts to build both on and off the field.

StockGo's estimates also highlight the broader financial strength of the league, with every team valued in thousands of crore. The figures reinforce the IPL's position as a global sporting powerhouse, combining entertainment, business, and cricketing excellence.