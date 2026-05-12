Two Cops Suspended For Assaulting BJP Candidate In Bengal's South 24 Parganas

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 12 (IANS) West Bengal government officials said on Tuesday that two policemen in the state's South 24 Parganas district have been suspended for allegedly assaulting a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

The police officers are Inspector-In-Charge Samar Dey and Sub-Inspector Sukumar Ruidas of Baruipur police station in South 24 Parganas district.

According to the allegation, on May 5, the day after the declaration of the West Bengal Assembly election results, the police physically assaulted Biswajit Pal, the BJP candidate from Baruipur Paschim constituency.

The two policemen were involved in the incident.

In a video that went viral on the social media, Inspector-In-Charge Samar Dey of Baruipur police station and several policemen were seen assaulting the BJP candidate and taking him to a car.

The BJP claimed that the incident took place on afternoon of May 5, the day after the declaration of the election results.

At that time, the Trinamool Congress had alleged that its party offices in various places in the Baruipur Paschim Assembly constituency were being vandalised during the post-poll violence in the state.

According to locals, after receiving the complaint of vandalism, the Inspector-In-Charge of Baruipur police station and other police officials went to the site.

The BJP candidate alleged that the police beat him up without provocation after seeing him on the road.

He alleged that not only was he beaten up, but a false case was also filed against him.

Biswajit had filed a written complaint with the police in this regard. Based on that, the state police has started an investigation following which disciplinary action was taken against the Inspector-In-Charge and the Sub-Inspector In-charge of Baruipur police station.

Subsequently, both police officers have been suspended.

The action has been taken after the formation of the new BJP government in the state following the declaration of Assembly elections results.

The BJP has come to power after defeating the Trinamool Congress government, which ruled the state for 15 years.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has become the Chief Minister of West Bengal. On Monday, the Chief Minister held his first Cabinet meeting at the State Secretariat Nabanna and later chaired a meeting with top police officers of the state.