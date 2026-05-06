Gujarat Secures 3Rd Position In India For FDI Inflows Attracts Rs 44,041Cr In 9 Months

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 6 (IANS) Gujarat has been ranked third in India in terms of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows between April to December 2025, according to data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The state attracted approximately Rs 44,041.7 crore in foreign investment over the nine-month period, reinforcing its position among the country's leading destinations for overseas capital.

A significant share of this inflow was concentrated in Ahmedabad district, which accounted for 52 per cent of the total FDI received by the state during the period.

In the October to December quarter alone, Gujarat recorded foreign investment of Rs 24,716 crore. Of this, Ahmedabad district attracted Rs 23,699 crore, while Gandhinagar received Rs 590 crore.

The presence of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar has been associated with investment activity in the region.

Other districts, including Kheda, Kutch, Mehsana, Panchmahal, Rajkot, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara, Anand and Navsari, also reported inflows during the same period.

Over a longer time-frame, from April 2000 to December 2025, Gujarat has accumulated FDI inflows of Rs 3,91,613 crore, accounting for more than 15 per cent of India's total foreign direct investment.

This places the state among the leading contributors to foreign capital inflows in the country over the past 25 years.

Investment activity during the period has been recorded across sectors including semiconductors, green energy, data centres, pharmaceuticals and defence, along with established industrial segments.

Infrastructure projects such as GIFT City and the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) have been identified as contributing factors in attracting investment into the state. Industry leaders have also praised Gujarat's proactive government policies.

"Due to infrastructure and ease of doing business in the state, significant opportunities have emerged in both traditional and sunrise sectors," officials said.

They further added: "The Gujarat government remains committed to maintaining this momentum and achieving the top position in FDI in the coming times. A favourable investment environment and new industrial policies in the state are expected to generate more employment opportunities in the future and take the state's economy to new heights."