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Israeli Strikes Reported in Lebanon Leave Several Dead, Injured
(MENAFN) Multiple Israeli drone and airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon have reportedly resulted in fatalities, injuries, and infrastructure damage, according to Lebanese local and official sources.
Reports indicate that several people were killed in separate strikes targeting towns in different regions, including areas in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. Among the incidents was a strike that hit a municipal official’s residence, leading to additional casualties while rescue teams continued search operations.
Medical personnel were also affected, with paramedics injured after being struck during operations in the south. Emergency services said some of the wounded were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Other strikes reportedly hit multiple towns, causing significant destruction, including damage to a school building in one southern village.
According to Lebanese reports, a broader wave of strikes took place across dozens of locations in a single day, adding to an ongoing pattern of hostilities that have continued since early March.
Despite a previously announced ceasefire agreement that was later extended, military activity in the region has continued, with repeated reports of airstrikes and infrastructure damage in southern Lebanon. Casualty figures provided by local authorities indicate a sustained and heavy human toll alongside widespread displacement.
Reports indicate that several people were killed in separate strikes targeting towns in different regions, including areas in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. Among the incidents was a strike that hit a municipal official’s residence, leading to additional casualties while rescue teams continued search operations.
Medical personnel were also affected, with paramedics injured after being struck during operations in the south. Emergency services said some of the wounded were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Other strikes reportedly hit multiple towns, causing significant destruction, including damage to a school building in one southern village.
According to Lebanese reports, a broader wave of strikes took place across dozens of locations in a single day, adding to an ongoing pattern of hostilities that have continued since early March.
Despite a previously announced ceasefire agreement that was later extended, military activity in the region has continued, with repeated reports of airstrikes and infrastructure damage in southern Lebanon. Casualty figures provided by local authorities indicate a sustained and heavy human toll alongside widespread displacement.
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