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Turkiye, Netherlands Discuss Preparations For NATO Summit
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkiye's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, discussed preparations for the annual NATO summit in a phone call with his Dutch counterpart, Tom Berendsen two ministers also discussed bilateral relations between their countries summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is scheduled to be held in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on July 7 and 8.
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