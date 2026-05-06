Ekta Kapoor Says 'It's Because Of The Dharmendras, The Jeetendras, The Akshays' That Bollywood Flourished

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) TV czarina and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has praised the contribution of veteran superstars late Dharmendra, her father Jeetendra and also Akshay Kumar to the Hindi film industry, saying that it is because of actors like them that Bollywood has continued to flourish over the years.

Taking to her social media account social media, Ekta shared pictures featuring her father Jeetendra with Akshay Kumar and also penned a heartfelt note appreciating the superstars' discipline, consistency and contribution towards keeping the business of cinema alive.

In one of the pictures, Jeetendra and Akshay are seen engaged in a warm conversation while dressed in coordinated cream traditional outfits. Another picture has Ekta posing alongside Akshay Kumar at an event.

Ekta wrote,“The time has come for me to say my thank yous... This picture of Dad and Akshay Sir reminds me exactly of what discipline can do. They are so similar that every time I talk to Akshay Sir, I feel like I'm talking to my Dad... Their discipline & their belief in the producer's conviction, along with deep trust and respect is just wonderful!”

She added,“These two men are the reason the commerce of our industry is alive and why producers continue to have some agency. Doing a few films with top directors once in a while only sustains one layer of the industry... For an industry to thrive, you need actors who work regularly so that every producer gets a chance.”

She further wrote,“The pure commerce these two men have brought is rarely appreciated. So, every time someone asks, 'Why does Akshay Kumar do four films a year?' know it's because of the Dharmendras, the Jeetendras, and the Akshays that this industry flourished.”

Ekta thanking Akshay Kumar, further wrote,“In volume, there is job creation. That is what they bring to the table! Thank you, Akshay Sir, for giving every producer, from the top to the mid-sized, a chance to put their best foot forward! Love you, Guruji! @akshaykumar.”

Talking about Akshay Kumar, who has been a part of the film industry for over three decades, was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Bhoot Bangla. Akshay with his choicest projects, continues to remain one of Bollywood's busiest stars with multiple projects lined up.

He has delivered superhits like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kesari and Airlift, Khiladi, and many more.

Talking about Jeetendra, now 83, the actor has been associated with the entertainment industry for more than six decades. Fondly called Bollywood's“Jumping Jack,” Jeetendra delivered many hits including Himmatwala, Tohfa, Caravan, Parichay and others.

Meanwhile, late Dharmendra, was a part of the Hindi film industry for over six decades and continues to remains one of the most respected stars in the industry.

From classics like Sholay and Chupke Chupke to recent appearances in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Ikkis, the veteran actor inspired generations of performers. He passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89, just a few days before his 90th birthday.

–IANS

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