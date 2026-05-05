Senior Lecturer in Developmental Psychology, Monash University

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Dr Hannah Kirk is a Senior Lecturer in Developmental Psychology based at the Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health, Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Newcastle University (UK) and a PhD in Psychological Sciences from Monash University (Australia). In 2018 she was awarded an NHMRC Peter Doherty Early Career Fellowship.

She leads the Developmental Risk and Digital Innovation (DRDI) Laboratory which aims to assess if and how digital technology (e.g. cognitive interventions) can support young children at developmental risk. She is interested in the creation of digital technology to optimise cognition and behavioural-regulation in children experiencing early adversity due to genetic, environmental, social or economic factors. In particular, Dr Kirk's research focuses on neurodiverse populations such as children with autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, and Williams syndrome. Her novel approach involves the development of custom-designed digital programs that incorporate the latest technological advancements in virtual reality and game-based learning.

She co-invented the world's first digital attention intervention for children with neurodevelopmental disorders and has led three clinical trials evaluating the potential benefits of the intervention. The patented intervention is now a registered Class 1 Medical Device with the FDA and TGA, reimbursable through the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and being used by children globally.

She was awarded the APS Thesis Award for Studies in the Psychology of Intellectual Disability and Autism (2016), the Dean's award for Excellence in Research (2018) and the BioMelbourne Emerging Leadership Award (2021). Dr Kirk actively engages with the community as a science expert on radio and TV, at public talks, and in digital media. She was recently named one of ABC Radio National's Top 5 Scientists (2019).

Dr Kirk previously worked as an executive at a public listed medical technology company - Tali Digital. In the role of Chief Research Officer she led the research and development of digital health interventions.

Dr Kirk is passionate about research translation and uniting academia and industry to produce innovative evidence-based tools that have direct benefits for the community. She is a strong advocate for advancing gender equity in academia and industry, and promoting STEM careers for girls.

–present Research Fellow in Psychology, Monash University

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